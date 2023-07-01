Trump Hails South Carolina 'Grassroots' Endorsements

In a veiled shot at his chief competition for the 2024 GOP presidential primary, former President Donald Trump hailed the endorsements of 250 "grassroots leaders" in the key battleground state of South Carolina.

"Our campaign is also pleased to announce the endorsements of over 250 grassroots leaders representing all 46 counties in South Carolina," Trump told his Pickens, South Carolina, campaign rally Saturday, which aired live on Newsmax. "That's a lot.

Trump suggested there is nothing like for GOP primary challengers, including homestate former Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and currently polling No. 2, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Notably, DeSantis' campaign this week hailed more than 250 "grassroots" endorsements, albeit in a total of seven states, drawing Trump's suggesting his support in South Carolina is a monopoly.

"What's left? Is there anything left?" Trump asked. "250: I mean, how big is your legislature? How many politicians you have?

"Although, you do love politics in this state."

South Carolina is a state that turned a sunken 2020 primary for Joe Biden into the Democrat nomination and Biden has vowed to reward the state for swinging things in his favor by making South Carolina the first state in the Democrat primary process. That move was unpopular with those in Iowa and New Hampshire, which had been the long-running first in the nation states for the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Running up early big leads in the primary cycle has generally impacted funding and voter turnout and support down the line, political strategists note.

