Trump Vows: 'Now the Gloves Are Off' Against Biden, His 'Thugs'

Hailing Independence Day, former President Donald Trump denounced Democrat efforts to "delete our legends," prosecute their political opposition, rip the Constitution to "shreds," and cover for "corrupt" President Joe Biden.

"You know, I've been hitting him much differently than I have, because I've always respected the office. And then when they indicted me for nothing, I said, 'Now the gloves are off,'" Trump told a Pickens, South Carolina, rally, which aired live on Newsmax. "Now we have to say it like it is. He's a crook. Under crooked Joe Biden. I never called him that. I took the name away from Hillary Clinton. We call her beautiful Hillary now.

"Now it's crooked Joe, because it's a much more appropriate name right now for this man who's just destroying our country."

Trump went all in on Biden corruption scandals and the weaponization of justice.

"They want to do this for election interference," Trump said. "He's getting his a** kicked in the polls, and he needs to do this for election interference — which is their new form of cheating.

"It's actually a pretty old form, but it's new to this country to the extent that they're doing it."

Trump began by wishing his crowd "a very happy Independence Day."

"It's a big day," he said. "We need our independence back, to be honest with you."

Trump has used many of his July Fourth speeches in recent years to denounce the leftist efforts to tarnish American history and its past leaders.

"They want to delete our legends," Trump told his crowd. "We're not letting them delete our legends.

"Our children are being taught to hate our great heroes — hate them: 'You're going to hate Abraham Lincoln. You're going to hate George Washington.'"

But Trump quickly turned his attention to "crooked" Biden.

"We are going to evict crooked Joe Biden from the White House," Trump said. "We're going to bring our country back. We are going to take back our country. We're going to make America great again. That's what we need."

Trump called out his first "impeachment hoax" being the nexus for Biden's weaponization of justice against his political opposition.

"The radical Democrats impeached me — they impeached me. But that was just the beginning, because they also indicted me a couple of years later for asking questions about the Biden bribery scam," Trump said. "It just happened it turned out I was right.

"This is a sick nest of people that needs to be cleaned out and cleaned out immediately.

"It turned out I was right."

Still, Biden is attempting to lead an "election interference" campaign to remain in power, Trump warned.

"These scoundrels and thugs in our weaponized government are corrupt — just like the president is corrupt," Trump said. "So they decided only to come after me.

"It's an amazing thing. It's called election interference and it's backfired on them, because my poll numbers are much higher now than there were months ago. And we were still leading by a lot.

"But now we're really leading. A lot of people are going to start dropping out."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!