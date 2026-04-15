Rep. Kim to Newsmax: 'Disgusted' by Swalwell Allegations

Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Wednesday that she is "completely disgusted" by allegations of sexual misconduct against former California Rep. Eric Swalwell, calling the accusations a "gross abuse of power" and a stunning betrayal of public trust.

Appearing on "National Report," Kim reacted to mounting controversy surrounding Swalwell, including reports of a criminal investigation in Los Angeles County tied to allegations of rape and other misconduct that have surfaced in recent days.

"First of all, I'm completely disgusted by Eric Swalwell, his treatment of women, especially when you hear young staffers in his own office being treated the way they did, even rapes," she said.

Kim also pointed to additional allegations surrounding Swalwell's past behavior, arguing they contribute to a broader and deeply troubling pattern.

"We have a record of him soliciting prostitutes, too," she added.

Swalwell announced his resignation from Congress on Monday following the emergence of the allegations and criminal investigation.

Kim emphasized that such accusations, if substantiated, would represent a clear violation of the standards expected of congressional lawmakers and those entrusted with public authority.

"This goes completely against what we expect from elected leaders, especially members of Congress," she said, noting that Americans place a high level of trust in those who serve.

Kim warned that even partial confirmation of the allegations would have serious consequences for public confidence in government institutions.

"It is a complete distrust of the public faith that they have in us and … a gross abuse of power," Kim said. "Even if a fraction of these claims are true, it is far beyond disturbing."

She argued the controversy highlights what can happen when politicians believe they are beyond consequences or immune from scrutiny.

"This is exactly what happens when elected members think that they are untouchable," Kim said.

Kim added that Swalwell's political troubles are self-inflicted and stem from his own decisions and actions.

"And so, the fall of Eric Swalwell is on his own doing," she said.

Kim also suggested the controversy reflects broader concerns about political leadership and culture in California, particularly as the state looks ahead to future elections.

"This exactly goes to tell you the state of California," she said. "It tells everything about the sorry state of California."

As a representative of the Golden State, Kim said the allegations are particularly disappointing and damaging to its reputation.

"I am so sad to say this because I represent the state, and I represent a district in Southern California, and we expect better from elected officials," she said.

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