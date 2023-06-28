DeSantis Campaign Picks Up 19 N.C. Endorsements

The campaign for Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to home in on state lawmaker endorsements in what the campaign considers the roots for the grassroots campaigning before the 2024 GOP primary.

DeSantis picked up the endorsements of 19 political leaders in North Carolina, putting his total at 260 state legislator endorsements in seven states, his campaign reported Wednesday:

99 state legislators in Florida

51 state legislators in New Hampshire

37 state legislators in Iowa

20 state legislators in Oklahoma

19 state legislators in Michigan

19 state legislators in North Carolina

15 state legislators in South Carolina

North Carolina is a traditionally Republican state, even more so than its neighboring South Carolina. DeSantis remains in an uphill battle in the GOP primary, including in North Carolina. The latest polls (both from April) listed by RealClearPolitics have former President Donald Trump as a 33- and 19-point leader on runner-up DeSantis. All other candidates are in single digits.

The following were mentioned by the campaign for having officially endorsed DeSantis: