Trump Defends Sen. Lindsey Graham Against Boo Birds

After Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., drew boos at former President Donald Trump's rally in Pickens, South Carolina, on Saturday, Trump vowed to stand by one of his most vocal and earliest supporters.

"'Russia is losing the war to Iraq,'" Trump mocked President Joe Biden mistaking Iraq for Ukraine this week. "Twice.

"You can make mistakes on occasion — even Lindsey down here, Sen. Lindsey Graham. We love Sen. Graham.

"We're going back, we're going to love him. I love him."

Graham was booed at the rally in his home state for past moderate views that might at times fly in the face of Trump MAGA backers, including unwavering support for Ukraine, which does not jibe with America first.

"I know, it's half and half," Trump said when Graham was taking more boos at the rally, which aired live on Newsmax. "But when I need some of those liberal votes, he's always there to help me get them, OK?"

Graham is a moderate in the Senate, but Trump hailed him for being an early and consistent supporter.

"We've got some pretty liberal people, but he's good," Trump continued. "He's good."

Trump added, hailing his Washington, D.C., experience in his reelection campaign, that he knows the forces of good and the forces of bad in the swamp.

"We know the good ones; we know the bad ones, too," Trump said. "We've got some real bad ones, but even he makes mistakes on occasion.

Trump tuned back to bashing Biden's gaffes.

"But you can't make a mistake by calling Ukraine Iraq, and then you certainly can't do it a second time because there's something wrong," Trump said of Biden's poor cognitive condition.

Later, when hailing his South Carolina endorsements, Trump said he is going to "work" to get his supporters back on board with Graham.

"And, again, Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is," Trump said, stopping to hear the boos rain down again. "Really?!

"I'm going to have to work on these people. I'm going to have to.

"All right," Trump continued, waving off the boos and calling for calm. "Geez.

"He's there when you need him.

"I'm going to get him straightened out."

Trump turned to Graham and offered his campaign rally support in the future.

"Do you mind if I come here and campaign a little bit for you?" Trump concluded. "I'll tell you what: He was one of my earliest endorsements right from the go, and I appreciate it.

"I appreciate it, Lindsey."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!