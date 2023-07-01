Trump Brings Back 'Nation in Decline' Rally Closing With Music

A sure sign former President Donald Trump's political rally circuit is back in full swing, his Pickens, South Carolina, rally returned the famed "Nation in Decline" speech conclusion, replete with ominous music.

The closing statement, over 10 minutes long, hails American exceptionalism, but starts with Trump's famous warning that "we are a nation in decline; we are a failing nation."

"We are no longer a nation that has a free and fair press," Trump said Saturday in Pickens, South Carolina, in a speech that aired live on Newsmax. "Fake news is all you get and they are the enemy of the people.

"They refuse to discuss the Biden crime family, but enjoy covering false indictments of Donald Trump, who has done absolutely nothing wrong," he added in his latest twist on the current political persecutions Trump is facing in recent months.

"And we have a man that is totally corrupt and is the worst president in this history of our country, who is cognitively impaired and in no condition to lead, and is now in charge of dealing with Russia," Trump added. "And possible nuclear war, which would be World War III and far more devastating than any of the previous wars because of the weaponry that no one even wants to even think about.

"There is nothing like the weaponry of today. It will destroy everything."

After explaining all that ails America under President Joe Biden, pivoted to a positive vision for the future under his presidency.

"We are a nation that has lost its confidence, lost its will power, lost its strength," Trump said just before the pivot. "We are a nation that lost its way.

"But we are not going to allow this horror to continue. Three years ago we were a great nation and we will soon be a great nation again."

