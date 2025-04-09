Kari Lake to Newsmax: Congress Must Fix Immigration Law

Kari Lake, senior adviser to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Congress needs to change immigration laws to represent what Americans want and avoid unnecessary legal challenges that have arisen since President Donald Trump began his second term.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Trump to use the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport illegal immigrants that are members of the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua, which the U.S. considers a foreign terrorist organization and which Trump declared an invading force in a March 15 executive order.

But on Wednesday, federal judges in Texas and New York temporarily barred the government from deporting Venezuelans jailed in parts of those states while their attorneys challenge the administration's use of the law.

"It's like a yo-yo; one day you're up, one day you're scratching your head wondering what's happening," Lake told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"The bottom line is the American people want the dangerous criminals out right away. They want to deport people who are gang members, whether it be MS-13, whether it be Tren de Aragua, or any other gang. They want to get anybody out who's associated with the cartels, which are now terrorist organizations, and they want to do so quickly.

"So, it's frustrating for everyday Americans who are living with the tragedy of this on their streets, whether it be the violence that is created by the illegal alien gang members who are here," she said.

Lake acknowledged the administration must listen to what the courts say and hopefully it will prevail on appeal but then called on Congress to act.

"I believe that immigration laws should have teeth," she said. "That means if you're here illegally, you're here illegally. And I mean that whether you are a Tren de Aragua member of a gang or if you're here illegally, I think that we need to really look at what it means to be an illegal immigrant. Does that mean you can stay here?

"And maybe we need to get Congress involved and switch the laws to represent what we want as a country, so we have safe streets, and we know who's inside the borders of our country."

