RNC's Alvarez to Newsmax: Hopefuls Must Aim to Evict Biden

Former President Donald Trump's call in Iowa to "evict" President Joe Biden is what all 2024 GOP candidates should be aiming to do, Republican National Committee national spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"He said in his speech that the goal is to defeat Joe Biden and to remove him from the White House, and that's what I encourage all of our GOP candidates to do," Alvarez said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's incredibly important that we remain united and that we focus on Joe Biden."

She added that the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank over the weekend, the latest caravan of illegal immigrants coming into the United States at the southern border, and the inflation and crime under Biden show why it is "so important that we send Joe Biden and his failed Democrat policies packing."

Meanwhile, the importance of getting out absentee and mail-in votes in the 2024 election is being stressed, said Alvarez.

"It's part of the law of the land, and we have to play by the rules in place," she said. "The RNC was successful in states like California, where we partnered with the California GOP to do ballot collections, and we have to play by the rules in states where mail-in balloting is part of the law and is legal, and the RNC is going to do that."

Meanwhile, she stressed that the RNC remains neutral during the primaries, and focuses on infrastructure so "we can hand over the keys to a great ground game operation" once a nominee is selected.

"Once we have that nominee, then we can focus on the general election and defeating Joe Biden," she said.

Some critics say Republicans need a different digital strategy ahead of 2024, and Alvarez said RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel "is working on our after-action report."

"We know that we have to grow our pool of small-dollar donors, and our nominee is going to help us do that," she said. "Our Republican candidates with their great policies and great messages are going to help us do that. We know that we also have to focus on targeting online, not just putting up money on TV, but also making sure to target voters online, and we have to have a broad-based approach."

Meanwhile, Alvarez said the committee is "excited to draw everyone's attention to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where we will host our first debate and eventually select the next president and vice president of the United States."

