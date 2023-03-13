Trump: '2024 Is the Final Battle,' We Must 'Complete Our Mission'

Former President Donald Trump laid out his pitch to 2024 Iowa Caucus voters Monday night, calling it the "final battle" to defeat the "corrupt establishment" and finishing his speak with an unique Q&A with supporters.

"2024 is the final battle. That's it," Trump told his Davenport, Iowa, crowd in an speech that will be replayed in its entirety Tuesday afternoon on Newsmax. "If you put me back in the White House, the corrupt establishment will be gone an we will be back to normal.

"America will be a free nation once again. We are going to complete our mission."

Trump's final remarks before taking questions — with a shot at President Joe Biden's lack of will to take them himself — laid out his campaign rally cry.

"We are going to finish what we started," he continued. "The people of Iowa have always been there for me. You've always been there for me. We had a great relationship from the beginning, and I can honestly say I have always been there with you and I always will be there with you.

"Together we will end the era of weaponized government forever. We will end woke.

"We'll crush the deep state. We will save our economy. We will defend out farmers. We will evict Joe Biden from the White House. And we will make America great again."

Before that final vow, Trump ripped the "maniacs" in our justice system, the "self-inflicted wounds" of the Biden administration like inflation, open borders, massive crime waves, and the threat of World War III.

And he promised to do what Biden is not able to do: Answer to Americans.

"You can ask me anything you want," Trump said, teasing a rare closing Q&A with Iowa Caucus voters like only he does. "Unlike Biden, you can ask me anything the hell you want.

"You can give me the most horrible question, who cares. Who the hell cares, right?"

Trump admitted the rare Q&A was potentially dangerous, but equally necessary with the current president's lack of transparency.

"It's very stupid to do a couple of questions, but let's do it," Trump joked, saying "encores are always dangerous" because they might not be able to follow his strong closing remarks above.

A member of the group Mom's for Liberty first asked about public schools becoming "indoctrination camps" that sexualize, radicalize, and racially divide our children.

"It's a voice of common sense: Education, almost easier than other things, we have to get back to common sense," Trump responded.

Asked next about potential running mates and vice presidential candidates, including former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., Trump said Gowdy was a good one but he demurred, saying it is too early to call.

"We're going to have a lot of great choices for vice president," Trump said, vowing, "we're going to pick a great one."

Asked about bringing back manufacturing, Trump noted it was something he was already able to get started on before Biden took over and unwound the progress.

"We have a power called the economy: We have a very powerful engine," Trump said. "We have people who don't know how to use it.

"But I know how to use it."

Asked about the southern border and the "mobs of illegals" rushing across because Biden has stopped building the wall, Trump said his border will "be secured on day one."

"We will start by getting the bad ones out," Trump said, bring back the notion of a deportation force to get criminal illegal migrants out first before having heart for those that want to bring something positive to our country.

"The sheriffs know every one of them that shouldn't be here."

Trump then was asked about how he can win a campaign amid a torrent of relentless media and Biden Justice Department attacks.

"People are wise to what's been happening," Trump said. "They really are a political arm of the Democratic Party.

"They had the laptop. They knew all about the laptop."

He added the media and the deep state have a notable "liberal inclination" that is beginning to be exposed by things like the Twitter Files and oversight investigations of the Republican-led House.

"Congress is doing a very good job now," Trump said. "Nancy Pelosi is packing. That's a good step."

But, still, there are RINO (Republican in Name Only) forces that need to be overcome, Trump admitted, pointing to anti-Trump Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

"We do have to something about Mitch McConnell," Trump said. "He's a disaster."

The Republican Senate leader should not be working with Biden and Democrats the way McConnell does.

"There's something going on that doesn't make sense," Trump continued. "We have to get him the hell out. He's a problem. He's a big problem."

Trump added he does wish McConnell, who was just released from the hospital after a fall and a fractured rib, well.

"I hope he's doing well, but he's a problem," Trump said.

Trump was also asked about his goal to end transgender people in women's sports and rising inflation on grocery bills.

"Once the energy comes down, you're going to see a lot of good things happen," Trump responded to on the latter. "I call it liquid gold and it's right under our feet."

Trump said his energy independence would have had America selling surplus energy and even using it to pay down the federal debt.

"We would have done something that nobody's ever done before," Trump said.

On Biden ending the Keystone Pipeline, Trump called it "a tragic mistake that they made" and progressives have taken "advantage of the American public" for their green energy agenda.

Notably, Trump said, the pipeline "union endorsed Biden, but the workers were for Trump."

Trump finished the last answer during the Q&A, vowing to fix the problems caused by Democrats — in the Biden administration, unelected government bureaucrats, and even in Democrat-run states and cities.

"You look at any Democrat-run state and it's just not the same," Trump said. It just does not work.

"We cannot let it happen any longer.

"The next time, I'm not waiting. We don't have to wait any longer. We have to get crime out of our cities."