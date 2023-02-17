×
Tags: ronna mcdaniel | rnc | 2024 | primary

Ronna McDaniel to Newsmax: 'We Need to Get Behind' GOP Nominee in 2024

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Friday, 17 February 2023 09:07 PM EST

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Newsmax Friday that the party's presidential primary candidates "need to get behind" the eventual nominee in 2024.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," McDaniel defended her proposal that Republican candidates sign a pledge to unequivocally support the primary winner, despite pushback from two potential contenders.

"I don't understand it," McDaniel said of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's criticisms of the measure, which is set to be floated at an RNC meeting on primary debate rules next week.

"As RNC chair, I would be removed if I said I wouldn't support the nominee," she continued. "So, why would the RNC put a debate together, give these candidates a platform, and then have them come out and say, 'I'm not going to support who the voters chose.'"

Former President Donald Trump has also not committed to backing the nominee if he were to come up short, telling conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt earlier this month that "It would have to depend" on the nominee.

"We need to get behind whoever the voters choose, who the delegates choose — that Republican nominee," McDaniel reiterated. "And the Republican National Committee is saying, 'If you're going to use our platform and our debate stage, this is something we expect you to do.'"

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is expected to decide on whether to run by April, told The Washington Post that he spoke with McDaniel about how the pledge could affect those opposed to Trump, like himself.

"Historically, our party has not taken party loyalty oaths," Hutchinson stated. "For leaders such as myself who believe Donald Trump is not the right direction for the country — I said specifically that Jan. 6 disqualified him — that would certainly make it a problem for me to give an across-the-board inclusion pledge."

Politics
Friday, 17 February 2023 09:07 PM
