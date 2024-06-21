Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Philly Says Biden 'All Talk, No Action'

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Friday that residents of Philadelphia are "all saying the same thing" when it comes to President Joe Biden — that he hasn't delivered.

Meuser said on "American Agenda" that he's preparing for former President Donald Trump's campaign rally Saturday near the Temple University campus in North Philadelphia.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure that the local Philadelphians are in attendance tomorrow," Meuser said. "A couple of local business people are going to be speakers. I did an event here in Philadelphia just a few days ago, with a Black conservative group and others within a small community in northern Philly, and I will tell you something. They're all saying the same thing: that Biden is all talk, no action.

"They're tired of inflation. They're tired of high gas prices. They're tired of open borders. They're tired of these wars. They don't understand them. Under President Trump, we had peace. We didn't have these types of conflicts. And, let's face it, you have a president that really seems very weak in the cognitive arena and in any sort of leadership. In order to have a strong America, we need a strong leader."

Meuser added: "There's a lot of energy in the most historic city in the United States and the best city, but we're working on making it great again. We'll do that by electing Donald J. Trump. He'll be here tomorrow. There's 10,200 seats in the forum and the location and we're expecting that many inside and perhaps as many outside. There's just a lot of excitement. People are looking forward to November 5. We have major pushes on for collecting or getting early ballots, as well as protecting the vote.

"RNC [co-]Chair Lara Trump is in Pennsylvania, along with [RNC Chair] Michael Whatley and others, working on training for the things that we need to do to not be caught sleeping and be protecting the vote and driving the message of the president."

Asked about Trump capturing more of the Latino vote in Pennsylvania, Meuser said he thinks the former president is making inroads in the state and nationally.

"We're not about promising; we're about gaining their participation both now and when President Trump is in office," Meuser said. "There's so many deliverables that should be provided to all Americans, of course, but within our cities and some of our smaller cities. Our Latino Trump victory office is in Redding, which is just outside of my district, kind of central Pennsylvania, but we have a large Latino population that, once again, we're going to deliver for.

"They want to keep their taxes low. They want inflation to be minimized, if not eliminated. They want a strong economy. They want opportunity, and they don't want what Biden has delivered. It's nothing but weakness from A to Z."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com