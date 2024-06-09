Trump Touts 'Latino Americans For Trump' Coalition

Former President Donald Trump announced Sunday a coalition of "Latino Americans for Trump," touting members who are elected officials as well as "leaders in all fields."

In a post on his "Make American Great Again" website, Trump touted a record low unemployment rate during his administration, contrasting it with a Biden administration in which "Latino Americans have been left behind, burdened with higher prices, soaring interest rates, and lower wages."

"Inflation and the failure of Bidenomics will be a major issue facing Latinos in 2024, as well as high crime rates and the affordability of housing — issues where Biden has failed miserably," Trump stated.

"Latino Americans for Trump stands unified in its support of President Trump and our members will be working tirelessly to spread his winning messages of a strong economy, lower prices, a secure border, and peace through strength at home and abroad," he wrote.

"In 2020, we got more votes from Hispanic Americans than any Republican in more than 50 years, and we won the Texas border counties that no Republican candidate had won in more than a century," he added, vowing: "In 2024, we're going to win an even larger share of the Hispanic American vote, setting all-time records for Republicans up and down the ballot."

The post also included accolades from GOP Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas, Arizona state Rep. Teresa Martinez, and Carlos Trujillo, former U.S. Ambassador to the Organization of American States.