WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | latino americans

Trump Touts 'Latino Americans For Trump' Coalition

By    |   Sunday, 09 June 2024 02:53 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump announced Sunday a coalition of "Latino Americans for Trump," touting members who are elected officials as well as "leaders in all fields."

In a post on his "Make American Great Again" website, Trump touted a record low unemployment rate during his administration, contrasting it with a Biden administration in which "Latino Americans have been left behind, burdened with higher prices, soaring interest rates, and lower wages."

"Inflation and the failure of Bidenomics will be a major issue facing Latinos in 2024, as well as high crime rates and the affordability of housing — issues where Biden has failed miserably," Trump stated.

"Latino Americans for Trump stands unified in its support of President Trump and our members will be working tirelessly to spread his winning messages of a strong economy, lower prices, a secure border, and peace through strength at home and abroad," he wrote.

"In 2020, we got more votes from Hispanic Americans than any Republican in more than 50 years, and we won the Texas border counties that no Republican candidate had won in more than a century," he added, vowing: "In 2024, we're going to win an even larger share of the Hispanic American vote, setting all-time records for Republicans up and down the ballot."

The post also included accolades from GOP Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas, Arizona state Rep. Teresa Martinez, and Carlos Trujillo, former U.S. Ambassador to the Organization of American States.

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump announced Sunday a coalition of "Latino Americans for Trump," touting members who elected officials as well as "leaders in all fields."
donald trump, latino americans
246
2024-53-09
Sunday, 09 June 2024 02:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved