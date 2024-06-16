Ben Carson: Not Just Black Voters, Everyone Moving to Trump

It's not just Black people putting their hope in former President Donald Trump to change the direction of the country, but "everybody in America," according to former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

"People are wondering why the Black population is migrating towards President Trump; it's not just the Black population, it is everybody in America because what he represents is resilience and the fighting spirit, that can-do attitude that characterized our success and, you know, he is putting the agenda of the people on the front burner, not politics," Carson told Fox News on Sunday.

According to a new Marist poll, which surveyed Black voters from June 3 to June 6 in Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden's support from the demographic dropped in the Keystone state from 92% in the 2020 election to 68% at the time the poll was conducted. In 2020, 7% of Black voters in Pennsylvania supported Trump; in the 2024 poll, 23% backed him.

Marist did not list a margin of error for the subgroup of Black voters. But broadly speaking, among the 1,181 registered voters surveyed, the margin of error was ±3.6 points.