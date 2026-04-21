Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Dem Leaders Knew of Scandals But Did Nothing

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the resignation of Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick came too late and criticized Democrat leadership for failing to act sooner as allegations mounted against the Florida lawmaker.

Meuser told "American Agenda" he was not surprised Cherfilus-McCormick stepped down ahead of a likely House expulsion vote following her indictment on charges tied to the alleged theft of Federal Emergency Management Agency funds.

"I didn't know her very well. However, when I first heard, I was certainly surprised when she was accused of stealing — her and others — $5 million from FEMA," Meuser said.

"And then the evidence poured out that it was quite credible."

Meuser said the House Ethics Committee had completed its work and was preparing to issue findings supporting the allegations.

"The Ethics Committee went through what it had to go through in its investigation and was about to issue a report stating that all of this, as far as they were concerned, was factual," he said. "So we were going to expel her later today or tomorrow, as soon as we got around to it."

Instead, he said, Cherfilus-McCormick "decided to step down in disgrace."

"It's very disgraceful that she decided to try to steal $5 million, utilize it for her campaign, utilize it for personal uses," Meuser said.

"And by the way, the Democrat leadership knew about this and did nothing. Waited for the ethics report, did not call for her resignation."

Cherfilus-McCormick has denied wrongdoing and is expected to face a criminal trial.

Meuser also pointed to the recent resignation of Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., amid allegations of sexual assault, arguing that Democrat leaders again failed to push for accountability.

"Regarding Swalwell, really, really same thing. Apparently, the rumors were rampant," he said.

"Leadership knew about it ... and once again, the leadership, [Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries [D-N.Y.] in particular ... never once said he should step down from Congress."

Meuser said the pattern reflects poorly on House Democrats.

"So it's really a shame," he said, adding that the American people need to push back against that kind of leadership and response when serious wrongdoing is clearly taking place.

"We need real action, not politics."

He declined to weigh in on calls for Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., to resign, saying the matter remains under review by the Ethics Committee.

The committee is investigating whether Mills violated campaign finance laws, received special favors in his position, engaged in sexual misconduct, and misused congressional resources. Mills has denied wrongdoing.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., introduced a resolution Monday to expel Mills from Congress.

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