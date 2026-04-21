Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Expel Dem Lawmaker If Guilty

Democrat Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., "should be expelled" from the House if found guilty of misconduct by the Ethics Committee, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early," Carter emphasized accountability and the seriousness of allegations that the Florida Democrat improperly used federal funds.

"It is an honor and a privilege to serve in Congress," Carter said. "Someone who has this kind of action, they should not be a member of this august body. They should be expelled."

Carter stressed that due process must come first, noting the Ethics Committee will make a recommendation before lawmakers act.

Still, he made clear that if wrongdoing is confirmed, removal from Congress would be appropriate.

The allegations surrounding Cherfilus-McCormick involve claims she misused millions in FEMA funds — money intended to help Americans recover from natural disasters.

Critics say such accusations, if proven, represent a serious breach of public trust.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., declined to say whether Democrats would support expulsion, saying only that lawmakers would "follow the facts."

That response has drawn criticism from Republicans, who argue Democrats have been slow to address misconduct within their ranks.

Carter also addressed broader concerns about accountability in Washington, pointing to recent controversies within the federal government.

He reacted to reports that Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigned amid allegations of misconduct, including abuse of power.

"Members of the Cabinet serve at the pleasure of the president," Carter said, adding that public officials must uphold high standards because they represent both the administration and the American people.

Turning to election issues, Carter blasted a proposed redistricting plan in Virginia that could heavily favor Democrats, calling it "gerrymandering at its height."

He argued the map would unfairly skew representation in a politically competitive state.

"It would not be something that the people should accept at all," he said.

Carter also sounded the alarm on the ongoing funding standoff in Washington, particularly regarding the Department of Homeland Security.

He warned that delays could jeopardize national security at a time of heightened global tensions.

"In a time of conflict, when we are in conflict with Iran, we need DHS," Carter said. "We would be naive to think that the leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world is not planning to do something over here."

He accused Democrats of prioritizing illegal immigrants over American safety and urged swift action to fund critical agencies.

"The No. 1 responsibility of the federal government is to protect our homeland and protect our citizens," Carter added.

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