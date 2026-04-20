Rep. Mills Faces Expulsion Push in House

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., wants Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., out of Congress.

Mace has introduced a motion to expel Mills from Congress amid allegations he violated campaign finance laws, received special favors in his position, engaged in sexual misconduct, and misused congressional resources.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating the Florida lawmaker, who has faced bipartisan calls for his resignation.

Calls for Mills to leave Congress increased after Reps. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Mace accused Mills of beating women and telling them to lie about it, cyberstalking women, lying about his military service, and profiting from his seat.

"Any member who votes to keep him here is voting to protect a woman beater and a fraud. He needs to be expelled immediately," Mace said.

"I did not come to Congress to watch powerful people abuse women and cover it up," Mace added. "Cory, your days are numbered. Start packing."

Mills told reporters that he deserves due process.

"I think that what the precedent that she's setting right now is that you only have to be investigated, and she's under investigation," Mills said.

"By her own admission, she's kind of also saying that she should be expelled as well," Mills added.

Mills himself is weighing filing an expulsion motion against Mace, NOTUS reported.

"She doesn't have the votes to expel me," Mills said. "I'm not concerned about political theatrics and fundraising for her failed governor's race."

Mace previously tried to have Mills censured and stripped of his committee assignments on the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services committees, but the vote failed.

The Ethics Committee has been investigating Mills since 2024.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said the Ethics Committee should complete its report before the chamber takes any action, The Hill said. He said he would look into the status of the panel's investigation into Mills.

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., faces an expulsion vote over allegations of campaign finance violations.

A House Ethics investigative subcommittee said in a 59-page report it had substantial evidence to support the criminal allegations against Cherfilus-McCormick, alleging "extensive misconduct."

The report says Cherfilus-McCormick failed to properly disclose her campaign and personal finances, accepted improper campaign donations, and directed federal funds to friends and associates in violation of House rules.