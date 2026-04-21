Rep. Cline to Newsmax: Va. Map Push Is Power Grab

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., warned Tuesday on Newsmax that a redistricting effort in Virginia represents a "partisan gerrymandering power grab" and accused state Democrats of misleading voters about their intentions.

The vote is a statewide referendum asking Virginians whether to approve a Democrat-backed redistricting plan that could redraw congressional maps and potentially give Democrats up to four more U.S. House seats.

Speaking on "Bianca Across the Nation" as voters weigh the ballot measure, Cline said he is confident Republicans will prevail despite maps that could dramatically reshape his district and others across the state.

"I'm not concerned because Virginians have woken up to this partisan gerrymandering power grab by a few liberal Democrats in Richmond and in Washington," Cline said, arguing that even some Democrats and independents view the proposed maps as unfair.

The lawmaker described the redistricting proposal as extreme, warning it would dilute rural representation by stretching districts anchored in Northern Virginia suburbs across large swaths of the state.

"These maps are just a monstrosity," Cline said, adding that Republicans are mobilizing voters who "don't want rural Virginia to be Fairfax."

Cline pointed to the current partisan balance of Virginia's congressional delegation, which is closely divided, and argued the proposed changes would heavily favor Democrats.

"I just don't know how it's leveling the playing field," he said, criticizing arguments from Democrats that the plan would restore fairness.

Cline asserted that the new map would shift representation from a roughly competitive balance to a lopsided outcome.

"When there's one sole Republican ... going from 6-5 ... to a 10-1 map where we have one remaining vote sink for all the Republican votes in Southwest Virginia is not fair," he said.

The debate comes as redistricting battles intensify nationwide, with each party accusing the other of manipulating district lines to gain an electoral advantage ahead of elections.

Cline said Republicans have been working to counter the Democrats' messaging by directly engaging voters across the state.

"Republicans have been doing a great job of educating voters," he said, noting he has spent significant time in rural Virginia explaining "what's really at stake here."

A central focus of Cline's criticism is Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, whom he accused of reversing her stance on redistricting after campaigning as a moderate.

"She did lie to voters when she said she had no plans to redistrict Virginia," Cline said, adding that she "pulled a bait and switch on voters."

Cline argued that Spanberger not only supported redistricting but also championed the effort after taking office.

"She ran as a moderate, is governing as a liberal," he said, arguing that voters are reacting negatively to what he described as a broken promise.

Redistricting has long been a contentious issue in Virginia, where shifting population patterns and political realignment have made the state increasingly competitive.

In recent cycles, Northern Virginia's growth has strengthened the Democrats' influence, while Republicans have maintained strong support in rural and western regions, heightening the stakes of how district lines are drawn.

Cline said the outcome of the current vote will determine whether rural communities maintain a meaningful voice in Congress.

"Voters need to vote no to retain that rural influence in Washington," he said.

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