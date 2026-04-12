Swalwell Scandal Sparks House Expulsion Push

Sexual misconduct allegations against Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell could result in House expulsion votes for the Californian and several other lawmakers from both parties.

The growing scandal surrounding Swalwell is rapidly escalating into a broader accountability crisis on Capitol Hill, with lawmakers from both sides signaling support for rare expulsion votes when Congress returns from recess.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., has announced plans to force a vote to expel Swalwell, who faces multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment from four women.

Swalwell has denied the claims and vowed to fight them, even as his gubernatorial campaign in California has unraveled and a criminal investigation has reportedly been opened.

The push could trigger a chain reaction, with Democrats preparing a countervote targeting Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, who has acknowledged an inappropriate relationship with a staffer and is under investigation, The New York Times reported.

Additional expulsion efforts may follow against Reps. Cory Mills, R-Fla., and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., both of whom face separate ethics probes.

The result could be an unprecedented bipartisan purge, as frustration builds over what many lawmakers see as a growing backlog of serious misconduct allegations without meaningful consequences.

"People feel confident that the allegations against all four are credible," one House Democrat told Axios, reflecting a sentiment that spans party lines.

Another lawmaker bluntly called for a "full house cleaning," underscoring rising anger within Congress.

While expulsion is historically rare and requires a two-thirds majority vote, political observers say the current environment may increase the likelihood of action.

With two Democrats and two Republicans potentially facing removal, lawmakers may feel freer to act without altering the balance of power.

Still, congressional leaders are urging caution.

Both Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., have emphasized the importance of due process, warning against setting a precedent of expelling members based solely on allegations rather than adjudicated findings.

Some lawmakers have floated alternatives such as censure, which would formally condemn misconduct without removing members from office.

But for many, that may fall short given the severity of the accusations.

The controversy also comes at a time when public trust in Congress remains low, with critics arguing that failure to act decisively risks further eroding confidence in the institution.

Conservatives have long warned that Washington's political class too often avoids holding its own accountable.

Historically, expulsion has been used sparingly, with only a handful of members removed in more than two centuries.

But recent precedent, including the bipartisan removal of former New York Republican Rep. George Santos, suggests lawmakers may be more willing to act when scandals reach a tipping point.

For Swalwell and others facing scrutiny, the coming weeks could prove decisive, as Congress weighs whether to impose its harshest penalty or continue a pattern critics say has allowed misconduct to go unchecked.