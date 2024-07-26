Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: 'Family Drama' Between Dems, BLM

Caroline Sunshine, deputy communications director for the Trump campaign, told Newsmax Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, is "deeply unpopular," which is leading to some "family drama" between the Democratic Party and Black Lives Matter.

"If you remember, when she ran for president back in 2020, she couldn't even crack 2% in her own party's primary," Sunshine said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "She couldn't even make it out of Iowa.

"In fact, it was on the debate stage with Tulsi Gabbard that in 45 seconds, just about that, Kamala Harris' political career was really over when the truth about her was revealed. And this is what you see happen with Kamala Harris."

She continued: "I think what we're going to continue to see, and what we're betting on you're going to continue to see, which is that there might be a honeymoon phase going on in the Democrat Party with Kamala at the top of the ticket, but when you get to know her and how dangerously liberal she is, you don't like her. And that's what voters are going to continue to see.

"That's what we've seen in all of the polling in every battleground state. [Former] President [Donald] Trump beats her by more than he was beating [President] Joe Biden because she is so dangerously liberal."

Sunshine said: "That's also why you are seeing actually what Black Lives Matter called selection versus election. There's family drama going on in the Democrat Party as Black Lives Matter, longtime allies of the Democrat Party, is saying, Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. We're going about this in a fundamentally undemocratic way.

"As you said, the Democrat Party that rants and rails about threats to democracy all the time, really staging a coup in their own party, where Kamala Harris has ascended to both the vice presidency of the United States and now likely to be the Democrat nominee of a major U.S. ticket without a single ballot being cast in her name. Of course, like I said, that's by design because she is so far left, so extreme, so out of touch, they have to do it this way, but it will backfire."

Harris rose to the top of the ticket after Biden ended his bid for reelection on Sunday after weeks of calls for him to step down following his shaky and halting debate performance against Trump on June 27.

After withdrawing from the race, Biden endorsed Harris as the Democrat presidential nominee and pledged to support her fledgling campaign.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com