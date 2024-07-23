BLM Demands DNC Primary After Harris 'Nomination'

Black Lives Matter (BLM) has called on the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to hold an immediate nationwide virtual primary following Vice President Kamala Harris' claim of securing enough delegates for the Democratic presidential nomination, The Daily Caller reported.

On Tuesday morning, Harris announced that she had gathered sufficient support from DNC delegates to become the party's presidential nominee. This proclamation came after President Joe Biden stepped down from the race and endorsed Harris. In response, BLM issued a statement expressing concerns over the DNC's decision not to hold a new primary election following Biden's withdrawal.

"We call for the Rules Committee to create a process that allows for public participation in the nomination process, not just a nomination by party delegates," BLM's statement reads in a post on X. "The current political landscape is unprecedented, with President Biden stepping aside in a manner never seen before. This moment calls for decisive action to protect the integrity of our democracy and the voices of Black voters."

BLM gained prominence following George Floyd's death in 2020.

Harris had declared her intention to "earn and secure" the Democratic presidential nomination shortly after Biden's announcement. However, BLM criticized the process, suggesting that Democratic Party elites and billionaire donors were bypassing the democratic process.

"Now, Democratic Party elites and billionaire donors are attempting to manipulate Black voters by anointing Kamala Harris and an unknown vice president as the new Democratic ticket without a primary vote by the public," BLM continued. "This blatant disregard for democratic principles is unacceptable. While the potential outcome of a Harris presidency may be historic, the process to achieve it must align with true democratic values. We have no idea where Kamala Harris stands on the issues, now that she has assumed Joe Biden's place, and we have no idea of the record of her potential vice president because we don't even know who it is yet."

Following Biden's decision to step down Sunday, he stated in a letter that it was in the best interests of both the party and the nation for him to focus on his duties as president fully. His decision followed numerous calls from prominent Democrats, including members of Congress, urging him to withdraw from the race.

"This is not an attack on Kamala Harris or Black women, and right now we aren't questioning Kamala's qualifications or capabilities," Shalomyah Browers, a BLM leader, said in the statement. "This is about the nominating process."