Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick to Newsmax: People Will Not Buy Into Harris' 'Nonsense'

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Newsmax on Tuesday that "people have had it" and "they're not going to buy into" Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris' "nonsense."

"They're going to nominate someone ... who didn't get one vote, couldn't even get 1% when she ran for president," Patrick said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "She laughs her way through life, and she's going to laugh her way into the loser's circle in November. I didn't think there could be a worse candidate than [President] Joe Biden, but we found one, because people do not take her seriously.

"Can you imagine her negotiating with any of the 'tough world leaders,' as Donald Trump calls them, because they are?" he continued. "Can you imagine her even constructing a sentence or two together that make any sense? The Democrats put them in this situation, and Donald Trump's going to win in November, and we will be rid of all this DEI woke culture BS nonsense — I won't use the word — that America's been subjected to."

Patrick said that Americans "have to put up with this BS and nonsense from the laughing lady who's never accomplished anything" for three and a half more months before former President Donald Trump wins the election in November to take back the White House.

"Look, folks, you need to pick a side," he said. "Do you want a country run by TikTok or the U.S. Constitution? Do you want law and order? Do you want your streets safe? Do you want fentanyl to keep flowing into the country and killing American citizens? Do you want terrorists and murderers and rapists coming across the border, attacking women in America and men, and MS-13 violent gangs taking on our police? Is that what you all want? Do you want this woke culture where a DEI director of the Secret Service almost got Donald Trump killed, only by the miracle of God and by him turning his head at the last moment was he spared? Is that what you want? Is that what you want for America? Is that the country you want your kids and your grandkids to grow up in? I don't think so."

"It's time for America to decide about what kind of country we're going to be," Patrick continued. "A country of laughing, silly, ridiculous, lying, Kamala Harris, who's been a disastrous vice president and owns all of the president's policies, who will not secure the border, who will not end the woke culture, who will not clean up our streets, all those things? Or do you want to have sanity and common sense brought to America? And that's Donald J. Trump. Donald Trump, my friend, our president, is going to win again, and I think it's going to be the closest thing to a landslide we've seen in modern times."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com