Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Dem Elites Chose Candidate, Not Voters

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., expressed his views on Vice President Kamala Harris' recent ascension to the top of the Democratic ticket by elite appointment instead of votes during an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday, highlighting that no one voted for Harris in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary.

"Kamala Harris has not received one vote in a Democratic presidential primary, not in 2024. And if we go back down memory lane, not in 2020, she ended her campaign before they could even get to South Carolina," Donalds emphasized on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "So, Democrat voters have never chosen her. It is the Democrat elites that have chosen her."

The member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee said, "The important thing to answer here is, Why have the Democrat elites chosen her and chosen to kick out Joe Biden? Because they don't care who their nominee is. They just care about keeping their grips on power here in Washington, D.C."

Criticizing the Democratic Party's policies, Donalds continued: "The Democrat Party, they want open borders. The Democrat Party will spend massively, and they do not care if it triggers an inflation that cripples the purchasing power of the American people. The Democrat Party wants this nutty foreign policy that actually lets our adversaries be more aggressive. That is not the recipe for success for America."

Donalds advocated for a different political approach, stating, "The recipe for success is the America First agenda, led by Donald J. Trump."

The Democratic National Committee is set to start a virtual roll-call vote for Vice President Harris if she is the only Democrat running for the nomination on Aug. 1, The Hill reported. If Harris wins the nomination, she is expected to select a running mate before Aug. 7.

To pursue an official nomination, candidates must declare their intent between Thursday and Saturday at 6 p.m. They must then qualify by having 300 delegates sign a petition of support by Tuesday, with no more than 50 delegates from any one state.

