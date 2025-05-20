Rep. Carter to Newsmax: 'Big Beautiful Bill' Will Stop 'Largest Tax Increase'

The House's "big beautiful bill" President Donald Trump wants isn't perfect, as no bill is, but the budget legislation is needed to "prevent the largest tax increase that Americans have ever seen," Rep. Buddy Carter said Tuesday morning on Newsmax before the president's meeting with the House Republican Conference.

"What I want to hear him say is how much we need this," the Georgia Republican, a member of the House Budget Committee, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It will prevent a tax increase on over 88% of Americans."

Last week, four Republicans blocked the bill from advancing out of the House Budget Committee over the package's costs, including Green New Deal subsidies that were left in the bill.

Carter told Newsmax on Tuesday that there are still some concerns, but called the bill "excellent."

"I've never seen a perfect bill, and I've been doing this a long time," he said. "But it is an excellent bill. It's got a lot of good things in it. It's going to secure our border. It's going to prevent a tax increase. It's going to provide for us a strong economy. All the things that President Trump won on back in November, this is going to deliver it."

Carter also said he is not concerned about changes the Senate will make to the carefully negotiated bill once it clears the House.

"Keep in mind, we've been negotiating even though it hasn't gone over there," said Carter. "There have been negotiations between the House and the Senate, and I think that we've got an understanding of the basic structure of what we're looking for here."

He added that there "always are" changes in legislation once it reaches the Senate, but he does not believe they will be significant in this case, or "enough to be where it will stop the process."

"We're going to get this done," he said. "Republicans are going to deliver on President Trump's America First policies."

Carter further pointed out that "Democrats are pulling from their standard playbook, trying to scare the American people" about the bill, including claims that it will cut Medicaid benefits.

"Nothing could be further from the truth," he insisted. "What we're doing is we're saving, sustaining, stabilizing Medicaid. We're making it better for those who truly need it. It was intended for the aged, blind, disabled, mothers, children, and the most vulnerable in our society. That's what Medicaid is for."

The cuts, he added, will be to "get rid of the illegals" who use the program, as well as duplicate accounts that allow people to collect benefits in more than one state.

"We can free up room and make room for those on the waiting list who truly need this most vital program," Carter said. "I'm chair of the Health Subcommittee. I helped craft this [and I'm] very proud of what we've done in Medicaid. We helped to stabilize it."

