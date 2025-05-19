Trump to Attend House GOP Meeting Amid Budget Battle

President Donald Trump said he will attend Tuesday morning's House Republican Conference meeting as the party battles to keep advancing the reconciliation package that will fund the president's domestic policy agenda, according to reports.

Punchbowl News first reported Trump's attendance on Capitol Hill.

Four Republicans blocked the bill from advancing out of the House Budget Committee on Friday over the cost of the package and their objections to what was left in the bill, including Green New Deal subsidies that some Republicans are fighting to keep.

Republicans, however, banded together and moved it out of the committee late Sunday night; Friday's holdouts all voted "present" to allow passage, 17-16, as negotiations continue.

One of the holdouts, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said late Sunday night said he allowed passage "out of respect" for the GOP conference, Trump, and the process. But he added that "the bill does not yet meet the moment."

"It gives us the opportunity to work together this week to get the job done in light of the fact our bond rating was dropped yet again due to historic fiscal mismanagement by both parties," he said in a post to X.

The House Rules Committee now has the bill and is expected to work on changes this week, The Hill reported.

Trump will be on hand Tuesday to stoke support for his bill as Republicans try to haggle on the sticking points of the package: More spending cuts for conservatives, Medicaid work requirements kicking in sooner, and state and local tax, or SALT, relief for blue state Republicans.

"Over the weekend the president was in direct conversation and communication with the speaker of the House. He's been very involved. He always is," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday. "He's willing to pick up the phone when he is asked to. So he'll continue to be very engaged in this process with both House members and his friends on the Senate side as well."