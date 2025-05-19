Rep. Bergman to Newsmax: Speaker Played 'Historical' Role in Budget Markup

House Speaker Mike Johnson took a "historical" active role in seeing that legislation passed the chamber's Budget Committee, Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Monday.

Johnson, Bergman, and other members of the committee worked late Sunday night to advance the chamber's massive tax cut and border security package.

"I think as a as a historical note, I believe that the attendance of the speaker of the House at pre-meeting, last-minute, backroom negotiations was a first for a current speaker of the House to be attending a budget committee markup," Bergman said on "Wake Up America." "So that's one historical data point."

Bergman credited Johnson and committee Chair Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, with agreeing to "some compromises."

"This is all about moving a logical, if not perfect … remember, we're trying to create a more perfect union here, not a perfect union with our with our form of government … but to move that big bill forward, to get it into rules, make the necessary changes and … to get it voted on the House floor sooner rather than later to meet those timelines that we've agreed to get President [Donald] Trump's agenda, especially one of the first fiscal base parts of that agenda in play here by around the 4th of July," Bergman said.

After it passes the House, the legislation will move to the Senate, where some GOP members have expressed reservations about the "one, big, beautiful bill" approach. Several senators have suggested passing one bill focused on border security and extending tax cuts, with a later bill addressing other issues, such as Medicaid.

"We always have concerns about the Senate, no matter who's in control over there," Bergman told co-hosts Sharla McBride and Marc Lotter. "And I've gotten in trouble with my Senate colleagues in a fun sort of way, saying that I love the House because it's meant to be raucous. We work for a living. We don't take afternoon naps. You know, we eat solid foods. But if you don't want to do any of that, then go to the Senate.

"But our colleagues, our colleagues in the Senate, they can do better. And I know several of them who I interact with on almost a daily basis are trying to do that. But I think what's the key factor here this cycle is it's the House, it's the Senate, and it's President Trump and his administration and how they're interacting with both. So, I am hopeful that the Senate will understand what the president is trying to do and how we, as the House, have set the table for, you know, for the Senate to do it."

