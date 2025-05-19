Fiscal Hawks Won't Know Cost of Budget Bill Before Vote

House Republicans won't know the final cost of the reconciliation bill before leadership puts the bill on the floor, Politico reported.

The Congressional Budget Office will not finish calculating the total price tag of the "big, beautiful, bill" until Thursday, three Republicans told Politico. The text of the bill will not be ready until the House Rules Committee meets 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, Politico reported

Fiscal hawks have said they want to make sure the bill includes enough spending cuts to balance out the $3.8 trillion in tax cuts, with concerns about blowing up the deficit looming.

The Congressional Budget Office met with the fiscal hawks last week, as they demanded to know the bill's effect on federal Medicaid spending and covering, Politico said.

Four Republicans blocked the bill from advancing out of the House Budget Committee on Friday over the cost of the package and their objections to what was left in the bill, including Green New Deal subsidies that some Republicans are fighting to keep.

Republicans, however, banded together and moved it out of the committee late Sunday night; Friday's holdouts all voted "present" to allow passage, 17-16, as negotiations continue.

One of the holdouts, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said late Sunday night said he allowed passage "out of respect" for the GOP conference, Trump, and the process. But he added that "the bill does not yet meet the moment."

"It gives us the opportunity to work together this week to get the job done in light of the fact our bond rating was dropped yet again due to historic fiscal mismanagement by both parties," he said in a post to X.