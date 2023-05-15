Rep. Chris Smith to Newsmax: Biden Doesn't Care About Border

Speaking to "American Agenda" over a report from Newsmax's Jaeson Jones that projected migrant influx is set up to be the "worst invasion in American history," Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., said that the Biden administration doesn't care about the border.

"Without a doubt, and it was absolutely predictable," the congressman says of the influx of migrants at the border. "I mean, the Biden administration and [Vice President] Kamala Harris have done … and [Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas, have done a terrible job ... They keep telling us how the border's secure and absolutely it is not."

"[Texas] Gov. [Greg] Abbott has done a remarkable job, but he's not the president. He's not the one who could say 'let's build the wall,' " Smith added.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Mayorkas told CNN on Sunday that while "it is too early" to tell, "but the numbers that we have experienced over the past two days are markedly down over what they were prior to the end of Title 42."

Mayorkas made the comment while contrasting the some 6,300 crossings on Friday to the 4,200 on Saturday.

Biden told reporters on Sunday during a bike ride that "the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border is much better than you all expected," and that he has no plans to visit as it would be "disruptive," according to journalist Steve Herman.

