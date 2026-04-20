Rep. Rich McCormick to Newsmax: 'Half Measures' Lead to Drawn-Out Wars

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., warned Monday on Newsmax that drawn-out conflicts driven by "half measures" risk weakening U.S. resolve and ultimately turning public opinion against military action.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report," McCormick pointed to the U.S. Navy's disabling and seizure of an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman as a clear example of how decisive force can achieve results quickly without escalating into a prolonged fight.

U.S. forces tracked the ship for six hours, repeatedly warned the crew to stop, and ordered the Iranians to vacate the engine room before firing a targeted shot to disable the vessel so Marines could safely board it.

"Message sent, message delivered," McCormick said when asked about the operation. "I think this is exactly what the military does."

He said the strike highlighted the professionalism and precision of U.S. forces operating in a high-stakes environment.

"These guys are pros. They did minimal death and destruction, but they did the job," McCormick said. "They got the mission completed. That's a great message sent, that we're not going to make exceptions."

The congressman contrasted the operation with what he described as failures in past wars, where limited or incremental strategies prolonged fighting without delivering decisive outcomes.

"One of the problems we've had with previous wars is people do half measures," he said. "That draws on wars for much too long, and you lose popular support."

McCormick stressed that wars extended by hesitation or unclear objectives tend to erode domestic backing, even when initial support is strong.

"Right now, this is still a fairly supportive war when you do the polls," he said, pointing to public opinion.

But McCormick warned that such support is fragile if the conflict becomes drawn out or lacks a clear endgame.

"I think if it draws on too long, we're going to lose public support, and that's not a good thing for the president, nor is it for this great country," he said.

McCormick argued that swift, overwhelming and targeted action can shorten conflicts and reduce both military and civilian costs over time.

"If you want to do the wrong thing in war, go ahead and draw it out," he said, underscoring his view that indecision carries risks.

The Georgia Republican also described the current conflict as unusually efficient compared with historical norms, citing operational success and limited casualties.

"This has been one of the cleanest wars ever fought, one of the most dominant wars ever fought — actually probably the most dominant," he said.

While acknowledging that "war is a horrible thing," McCormick maintained that decisive execution can prevent even greater destruction by bringing conflicts to a quicker conclusion.

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