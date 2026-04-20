Rep. Fong to Newsmax: FISA 'Critical Tool' to Protect Americans

Rep. Vince Fong, R-Calif., has urged Congress to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, warning on Newsmax that allowing the law to lapse would weaken the nation's ability to counter mounting global threats.

Fong, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, framed FISA as an essential component of U.S. national security infrastructure, emphasizing its role in equipping intelligence agencies with the tools needed to prevent attacks and safeguard Americans.

"We need to extend FISA. It's a critical tool for our national security agencies to protect Americans," Fong said on "Bianca Across the Nation" Monday as lawmakers continue to debate the future of the surveillance authority.

FISA, which governs how U.S. agencies collect foreign intelligence, has long been a point of contention in Washington, with critics raising concerns about civil liberties and potential government overreach.

Fong acknowledged those concerns, pointing to reforms included in previous reauthorization efforts.

"There are 56 reforms that were put in the last time FISA was reauthorized," he said, adding that such measures are "critical in protecting Americans."

He signaled openness to additional safeguards as part of ongoing negotiations, noting that lawmakers are actively discussing "additional guardrails."

Still, Fong stressed that the urgency of current threats outweighs the risks of inaction. Drawing on intelligence briefings he receives as part of his committee role, he described a wide range of adversaries targeting the United States.

"The threats on America are very real," Fong said, citing Iran, China, Russia, and transnational criminal organizations, including drug cartels. "We have real threats."

Fong argued that failing to renew FISA would leave U.S. officials without key intelligence-gathering capabilities at a time of heightened geopolitical tension.

"We need to give the president and his administration every tool possible to protect Americans," he said.

He also rejected the notion that the debate over FISA is purely theoretical, emphasizing its real-world implications for public safety.

"This is not an academic conversation," Fong said. "These threats will affect the safety of all of us."

With the current authorization set to expire, lawmakers face increasing pressure to reach a bipartisan agreement. Fong warned that delays could have serious consequences, reiterating his call for swift action.

"We need to make sure that these tools are available," he said. "We can't let FISA expire."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com