×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: title 42 | border crisis | border patrol | migrants

Border Patrol Outraged at Biden CBP Plan in El Paso

By    |   Tuesday, 09 May 2023 04:38 PM EDT

Border Patrol agents are angered at Customs and Border Protection for announcing Monday its plan to send authorities into a part of El Paso, Texas, overrun by illegal migrants.

Multiple officials told the Washington Examiner that they were caught off guard by the agency's statement that it would "conduct a targeted enforcement operation" starting Tuesday to reel in about 2,500 migrants in the area.

"I'm not sure why CBP did that. So much for the element of surprise," one official said, noting that many agents do not believe Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz or Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will defend them.

The 2021 Del Rio incident, where border agents on horseback were wrongly accused of whipping immigrants, was cited by two officials as reason for the skepticism.

"They know the Venezuelans will get violent, but they don't trust Chief Ortiz to support them," the first official said. "Agents feel like they were following orders in Del Rio and were not backed up."

The National Border Patrol Council also condemned the Biden administration's decision to publicly release the information, calling the operation a "sad joke" and "another pandering PR stunt."

"Nothing like publicly announcing that dangerous people will be arrested, while warning them ahead of time exactly where to run and hide to avoid arrest," the union wrote on Twitter.

"Serious law enforcement leaders don't behave this way," it added.

The backlash comes as the administration prepares to stop utilizing U.S. Code Title 42 Section 265, a provision that allows the government to bar individuals from entering if they come from a country with an infectious disease present.

Title 42 is set to expire Thursday after being in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Border Patrol agents are angered at Customs and Border Protection for announcing Monday its plan to send authorities into a part of El Paso, Texas, overrun by illegal migrants.
title 42, border crisis, border patrol, migrants
288
2023-38-09
Tuesday, 09 May 2023 04:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved