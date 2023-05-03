Southern Border Arrests Up Third Consecutive Month

As White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is called out for a claim President Joe Biden's border policies dropped illegal migration by 90%, the southern border April apprehension report is showing a third consecutive month of increases.

The yet-to-be-released April report of the southwest land border apprehensions was reviewed exclusively by Breitbart Texas, and reported more than 181,000 occurrences of illegal migrant border crossing apprehensions. It is the third consecutive month of increases after the usual winter-time declines.

Historically, illegal migrant crossings increase in the spring, and the expiration of Title 42 due May 11 is expected to amp up a flood to the southern border. Title 42 was a Trump administration policy put in place to turn away illegal migrants at the border during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Biden administration has failed in its past attempts to undo that border policy.

There were 162,999 illegal migrants arrested in March, so 181,000 in April is roughly a 12% increase.

Not the 90% decrease the administration touted.

The Rio Grande Valley sector increase was nearly 105%, with 37,000 illegal migrant apprehensions, the second most of all the sectors, according to the report.

The El Paso sector remains the most vulnerable weakness with more than 41,000 illegal migrant arrests, up from 39,512 in March, Breitbart reported.

The San Diego sector also saw a noted increase from 23,000 in March to 25,000 in April.

The total apprehensions for the first seven months of fiscal year 2003 (since Oct. 1, 2022) is up to 1.25 million.