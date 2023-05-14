×
Biden: Southern Border 'Much Better Than You All Expected'

By    |   Sunday, 14 May 2023 07:44 PM EDT

During a bicycle ride in Delaware, President Joe Biden told reporters Sunday the U.S. southern border was being handled "much better than you all expected."

According to a post on the Mastodon social media platform by journalist Steve Herman, Biden told reporters, "The situation at the US-Mexico border is much better than you all expected."

When asked if he had plans to visit the border, the president said: "Not in the near term, no. It would just be disruptive."

Herman noted the president said he thinks he will be meeting with congressional leaders Tuesday to discuss the looming crisis with the debt celing, but added that he still plans on attending the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, later this week.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 14 May 2023 07:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

