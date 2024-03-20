Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Charges for Hunter Better Come Soon

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Wednesday that “charges to Hunter Biden better be coming soon,” in the wake of the hearing by the House Oversight Committee into the Bidens and their alleged influence peddling.

Tony Bobulinksi, the former business partner of Hunter, described three instances of perjury by both Hunter and Jim Biden, the president's brother, during his testimony on Wednesday.

Biggs, who sits on the committee said, “I think he [Hunter Biden] committed perjury. I also think that he has defied a congressional authority, and this is stuff that needs to be sent to the Department of Justice,” he said during an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

Earlier, oversight Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that criminal referrals against Biden and his family members are now being sought instead of articles of impeachment as even if they pass in the House, they will fail in the Senate.

“They [Democrats] just refuse to believe that there is criminal conduct on the part of Joe Biden. Actually, I think they know there was a crime on the part of Joe Biden, they just refuse to admit it," Biggs concluded.

