×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: andy biggs | hunter biden | joe biden | jim biden

Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Charges for Hunter Better Come Soon

By    |   Wednesday, 20 March 2024 06:11 PM EDT

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Wednesday that “charges to Hunter Biden better be coming soon,” in the wake of the hearing by the House Oversight Committee into the Bidens and their alleged influence peddling.

Tony Bobulinksi, the former business partner of Hunter, described three instances of perjury by both Hunter and Jim Biden, the president's brother, during his testimony on Wednesday.

Biggs, who sits on the committee said, “I think he [Hunter Biden] committed perjury. I also think that he has defied a congressional authority, and this is stuff that needs to be sent to the Department of Justice,” he said during an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

Earlier, oversight Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that criminal referrals against Biden and his family members are now being sought instead of articles of impeachment as even if they pass in the House, they will fail in the Senate.

“They [Democrats] just refuse to believe that there is criminal conduct on the part of Joe Biden. Actually, I think they know there was a crime on the part of Joe Biden, they just refuse to admit it," Biggs concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Wednesday that "charges to Hunter Biden better be coming soon," in the wake of the hearing by the House Oversight Committee into the Bidens and their alleged influence peddling.
andy biggs, hunter biden, joe biden, jim biden
241
2024-11-20
Wednesday, 20 March 2024 06:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved