Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 'What's Impeachment Going to Do' About Biden?

House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, speaking with Newsmax before Wednesday's testimony from associates of Hunter Biden, said criminal referrals against President Joe Biden and members of his family are now being sought rather than articles of impeachment.

"What's impeachment going to do?" the Kentucky Republican told Newsmax's Kilmeny Duchardt in exclusive comments while heading into the hearing. "He'll get impeached over here and they're not even going to take it up over there [in the Senate]."

Comer noted that the House voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas a month ago, but "they haven't even taken it up in the Senate."

Comer said the way to hold Biden accountable is through the court process, and if Attorney General Merrick Garland refuses to bring charges, "then the next attorney general can."

Comer also admitted to Duchardt that the appetite for impeaching Biden isn't what it used to be among House Republicans.

"There's a lot of disgruntled Republicans in our conference," said Comer. "I don't think there's any secret in that. And they say, 'Oh, we're not going to vote for that. We're not going to vote for that. We'll put it up for a vote.'"

Comer added, though, that those lawmakers' constituents won't be happy with that kind of reaction.

"We'll see what your people back home think if you don't vote to hold someone accountable for wrongdoing," said Comer. "This is public corruption. This is the worst case of public corruption in my lifetime in Washington, D.C., and at the highest levels of our government."

Duchart reported that she asked Comer if he's spoken with former President Donald Trump about whether he plans to continue the investigation into Biden, should he defeat him and return to the White House. Comer said he has not had those discussions.

"He said he's waiting for additional documents that the panel has issued subpoenas for before he wraps up his investigation," he said. "As far as an impeachment vote, he says that's up to House Speaker Mike Johnson."

