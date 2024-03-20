Tony Bobulinski Claims James, Hunter Biden Guilty of Perjury

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., admits the Democrat-led Senate would not bring up impeachment of President Joe Biden, much less vote for it, so he told Newsmax on Wednesday morning he is now moving in the direction of criminal referrals.

Those unnamed criminal referrals might include allegations of perjury for Biden's brother Jim Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who a former business partner said has committed perjury under oath in closed-door testimony to the House impeachment inquiry.

The allegations come from Tony Bobulinski during Wednesday's hearing, who laid out three instances of perjury by both Hunter and Jim Biden.

"Hunter Biden was invited by this committee to tell his side and the Biden family's side of the story," Bobulinski wrote in his opening statement he delivered Wednesday morning. "Unfortunately for him and the Biden family, their story is one of profound corruption, lies and perjury.

"It is no surprise that he is a no-show today, running like a coward from this opportunity to answer simple questions in public — a chance he was adamant about having and long said he wanted."

Among the instances of perjury, according to Bobulinski's opening statement, he cited Hunter Biden for lying about:

When he began working with CEFC China Energy. Meeting with father Joe Biden about his foreign business dealings. Leveraging his father's presence "in order to strong-arm CEFC" into a $5 million payment.

Among the instances of perjury, according to Bobulinski's opening statement, he cited Jim Biden for lying about:

Denying meeting with Hunter Biden, Bobulinski and Joe Biden. Denying signing the Oneida Holdings operating agreement or being a partner in the deal. Falsely claiming Bobulinski sought the business that Hunter and James Biden invited him into.

"How are the American people supposed to get the unvarnished facts and truth when the son and brother of Joe Biden are willing to perjure themselves to protect the family?" Bobulinski added in his opening statement. "I hope this committee will hold Hunter and Jim Biden accountable for the perjury they have committed before you."

The alleged lying Bobulinski said he exposed is the proof Democrats deny about the veracity of the Biden impeachment allegations, he added.

"Last but not least: why is Joe Biden blatantly lying to the American people?" he concluded. "Why has he not simply leveled with the American people about all of the meetings, phone calls, emails, and handshakes he has had with the Biden family's U.S. and foreign business partners, including players from some of America's most challenging adversaries such as China and Russia, as well as Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Romania, and others?

"If he were doing nothing wrong, why go through this insane exercise of obstructing and denying obvious facts?

"The American people know why: because the Bidens are guilty of foreign influence peddling, and they can't even get their stories coordinated."