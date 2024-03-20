AOC to Republicans: What Are Biden's Crimes?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called on House Republicans to name the specific crimes President Joe Biden is accused of as their impeachment inquiry continues.

During a hearing Wednesday of the House Oversight Committee on Biden's alleged influence peddling, Ocasio-Cortez pointed to the recent arrest of a former FBI informant for falsely claiming that Biden took a bribe while serving as vice president to benefit Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company where his son, Hunter Biden, served as a board member.

"At this point, the story isn't the fact that the basis of this impeachment inquiry is wrong," she said, according to The Hill. "The story is, 'Why it is proceeding, anyway?'

"I have yet to hear in the chairman's opening the allegation that they are specifically charging the president of the United States with. I am hearing about the 'Biden family.' I am hearing about this and that. I am not hearing the specific allegation by this committee. What is it? It is not here. And that is the problem.

"The story is when this committee knew they were working with falsified evidence? That is the story."

Ocasio-Cortez's demand followed a testy exchange with hearing witness Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden.

"I have a quick question," Ocasio-Cortez began. "Simple. Is it your testimony today that you personally witnessed President Joe Biden commit a crime?"

"I believe the fact that he was sitting with me while I was putting together a business deal," Bobulinski started to reply before Ocasio-Cortez interjected, "Did you witness the president commit a crime? Is it your testimony today?"

"Yes," Bobulinski said.

"And what crime have you witnessed?" Ocasio-Cortez asked.

"How much time do I have to go through it?" Bobulinski replied.

"It is simple," Ocasio-Cortez said. "You name the crime. Did you watch him steal something?"

"Corruption statutes, RICO [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] and conspiracy, FARA [Foreign Agents Registration Act]," Bobulinski said as Ocasio-Cortez cut in, "What is it? What is it? What is the crime, sir? Specifically!"

Before Wednesday's testimony from Bobulinski and Jason Galanis, who is currently incarcerated related to fraud charges, Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that criminal referrals against Biden and his family members are now being sought instead of articles of impeachment.

"What's impeachment going to do?" Comer said while heading into the hearing. "He'll get impeached over here and they're not even going to take it up over there [in the Senate]."

Comer noted that the House voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last month but "they haven't even taken it up in the Senate."