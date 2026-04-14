Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: Dems 'Don't Give a Damn About Your Safety'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., ripped Democrats for their continued refusal to fund the Department of Homeland Security in an appearance on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"We just lost a woman from an illegal alien who just took a hammer, broke into her car at a gas station and murdered her," Scott said on "The Record with Greta van Susteren." "We lost a little boy last week in Missouri.

"This is what Democrats are doing. They're telling people who they are. They don't give a damn about your safety."

"We have got to do everything we can to get this funded," Scott continued. "We should never have funded the rest of government without funding Homeland Security."

The Florida senator said he would support getting rid of the filibuster and passing it with a majority vote or just doing a reconciliation vote to just fund Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

But he remains frustrated at the obstinancy of Democrats.

"I just don't get it. I mean, every American wants to be safe," Scott said.

Scott accused Democrats, particularly Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of abusing the filibuster.

"The filibuster was simply just supposed to be to say we've had our time for debate," Scott said. "We're going to vote. It was always a majority vote in the Senate."

"It was never supposed to be that you have to have 60 votes to pass something," Scott added. "It was just 60 votes to stop debate. But what Chuck Schumer has done is use 60 votes. He did it to block nominations. And now he's doing it to stop legislation."

"If we're going to get the Save America Act done, if we're going to get the Department of Homeland Security funding, if we're going to get the Trump agenda done, I don't see how we're going to do any of it without getting rid of the filibuster," Scott continued.

Scott said while he would like to work with Democrats, they don’t want to work with them.

"They're being honest. They want open borders," Scott said. "They don't want these people that kill our kids and our wives and rape our daughters, they don't want them deported. They want them here. I don't get it. This is despicable."

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