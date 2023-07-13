Rep. Mace: 'Lying' Always Part of Bidens' Activities

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., expressed frustration with the Secret Service closing its investigation into cocaine being found at the White House without discovering who was responsible.

Secret Service agents found the white powder during a routine White House sweep July 2.

A Secret Service probe summary obtained by The Associated Press said that no fingerprints or DNA turned up on the bag of cocaine found in a lobby at the White House last week. It added that surveillance footage of the area didn't identify a suspect.

"I would like answers," Mace told reporters Thursday, Mediaite reported. "It just seems like anytime we have any questions about any unsavory activity around the Bidens, no one can provide an answer conclusively or not. Someone always ends up lying."

Former President Donald Trump told "The Rob Carson Show" on Thursday that he believes the Secret Service knows who's responsible for cocaine being left at the White House.

"I have a lot of respect for the Secret Service, and I believe they know who it is," Trump said. "I know that part of the White House very well, and the only one that gets really good access is like family members and Cabinet members where they [the Secret Service] don't go crazy on checking. So it has to be somebody like that.

"Perhaps it was a Hunter [Biden] deal, and they left for him, and he forgot to pick it up like he forgot to pick up his computer."

Trump offered similar comments on social media.

"The public is demanding to know the White House 'Cocaine Story.' Just like I QUICKLY PROVIDED SECURITY TAPES FROM MAR-a-LAGO on the BOXES HOAX, the White House has Security Cameras (far more than Mar-a-Lago!) all over the place, especially the location in question," Trump posted Monday on Truth Social.

"THEY 100% KNOW WHO IT IS. If they don't release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!"