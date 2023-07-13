Trump to Carson: Secret Service Knows WH Cocaine Truth

Former President Donald Trump said he believes the Secret Service knows who's responsible for cocaine being left at the White House.

Trump appeared Thursday on the syndicated "The Rob Carson Show," which can be heard on Newsmax Radio.

"I have a lot of respect for the Secret Service, and I believe they know who it is," Trump said of the cocaine found last week at the White House. "I know that part of the White House very well, and the only one that gets really good access is like family members and Cabinet members where they [the Secret Service] don't go crazy on checking. So it has to be somebody like that.

"Perhaps it was a Hunter [Biden] deal, and they left for him, and he forgot to pick it up like he forgot to pick up his computer."

Trump appeared with Carson for about 30 minutes and answered questions on various topics.

Trump was asked if President Joe Biden would be able to make it through a tough 2024 presidential campaign and, potentially, another term.

"I don't see it. I watch this guy. I was much more respectful to him and to the office until they indicted me," Trump said. "They indicted their primary opponent who's leading by 50 points, and he indicted. Nobody believes it. Over nonsense, over absolute nonsense. That Presidential Records Act, it's not even a criminal thing.

"When they do that, then the gloves are off. Look, we have a corrupt president. He's a stone-cold thief. He's an extortionist. And his son is the one doing it."

It was reported last month that Hunter Biden agreed to plea guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses and is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors on the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.

A threatening WhatsApp text message, which was revealed by an IRS whistleblower, to a Chinese business associate showed that Hunter Biden referenced his father to get an agreement signed quickly that led to millions of dollars being deposited in Biden family bank accounts.

Carson asked Trump what would have happened if one of Trump's children had sent a similar type message.

"Well, they would have been arrested immediately," Trump said. "What would have happened to almost anybody else, other than a radical left Democrat and or a Biden. This is years and years of putting people in place, that's all it is. But that was extortion at a high level. And that's mafia talk. Just incredible."

Discussing Congressional hearings investigating the weaponization of the government, Trump said Washington, D.C., officials played a part in getting him banned from Twitter.

"Yes, I think so," he told Carson. "It goes deep. This is Clinton. This is Bush, RINOs. A lot of people. Obama. Biden. These are a lot of people put in place. I believe it 100 percent. I don't believe it, I know it."

Trump also said he knows what ails his top GOP presidential primary opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Ron suffers from a very, very serious, and probably incurable disease. He's got no personality," Trump said. "And when you have no personality as a politician, historically it's not a good thing."

"The Rob Carson Show" can be heard on Newsmax Radio is heard on over 25 stations and in nine of the top 50 markets.