Report: NATO-Linked Firm Servicing Chinese Satellites

A European satellite services provider owned by a NATO-linked defense contractor is authorized to support dozens of Chinese satellites tied to a company with alleged connections to Beijing’s military, according to Newsweek.

Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT), a Norway-based firm, holds licenses to communicate with 42 satellites operated by Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co., Ltd. (CGSTL), China’s largest commercial satellite company.

The authorization was confirmed in documents obtained from the Norwegian Communications Authority (Nkom).

The findings raise questions about the intersection of Western commercial space infrastructure and Chinese satellite networks, particularly given CGSTL’s reported links to the Chinese government and military.

U.S. officials have previously expressed concern about the company’s activities.

"We know Chinese tech company Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co., Ltd. has provided direct support to Iran-backed Houthi terrorists who have conducted attacks on U.S. interests," a State Department spokesperson said in December.

The spokesperson added that CGSTL "retains close ties to the government and military."

KSAT, which operates a global network of ground stations used to download and transmit satellite data, did not confirm specifics about its relationship with CGSTL.

The company cited confidentiality obligations in declining to comment on individual clients.

"Our customer contracts include customary confidentiality clauses and therefore KSAT is not at liberty to publicly comment on or provide details about individual customers," a KSAT spokesperson said in an emailed statement, noting that the policy applies to both current and former clients.

The Norwegian firm is majority-owned by Kongsberg Gruppen, a defense contractor that supplies systems to NATO members, including missile and surveillance technology.

KSAT’s services are widely used by governments and commercial satellite operators worldwide, making it a key player in the global space data market.

The licensing arrangement highlights the complexity of international satellite operations, where commercial providers often serve a broad range of clients across geopolitical divides.

However, the involvement of a company accused by Washington of supporting hostile actors may intensify scrutiny from Western governments.

It remains unclear how extensively CGSTL relies on KSAT’s infrastructure or whether additional safeguards are in place to limit sensitive data transfers.

Norwegian authorities have not publicly indicated that the arrangement violates existing regulations.

The revelations come amid growing concern in the United States and Europe over China’s expanding space capabilities and the potential dual-use nature of commercial satellite technology.