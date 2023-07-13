×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: oversight | cocaine | white house | comer | secret service | briefing

Secret Service Brief Comer's Oversight Committee on Cocaine Found at White House

Secret Service Brief Comer's Oversight Committee on Cocaine Found at White House
(Getty Images)

Thursday, 13 July 2023 10:40 AM EDT

Members and staff of the Republican-led House Oversight Committee is to get a classified briefing Thursday morning on the cocaine found in the West Wing of the White House earlier this month, ABC News reports.

Meanwhile, CNN cited two unnamed sources in reporting that the Secret Service concluded its investigation wihtout finding a suspect.

One of CNN's sources said that the leading theory remains that it was left by a visitor who entered the West Wing that weekend for a tour.

Chair James Comer, R-Ky., requested the briefing in a July letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Comer said in his letter that the "presence of illegal drugs in the White House" raised concerns about "the level of security maintained" there. 

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., also pressed Cheatle about the cocaine incident, Axios reported, and wanted to know if  the Secret Service had plans to "correct any security flaws."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Members and staff of the Republican-led House Oversight Committee is to get a classified briefing Thursday on the cocaine found in the White House West Wing earlier this month, ABC News reported Thursday.
oversight, cocaine, white house, comer, secret service, briefing
151
2023-40-13
Thursday, 13 July 2023 10:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved