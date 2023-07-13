Secret Service Brief Comer's Oversight Committee on Cocaine Found at White House

Members and staff of the Republican-led House Oversight Committee is to get a classified briefing Thursday morning on the cocaine found in the West Wing of the White House earlier this month, ABC News reports.

Meanwhile, CNN cited two unnamed sources in reporting that the Secret Service concluded its investigation wihtout finding a suspect.

One of CNN's sources said that the leading theory remains that it was left by a visitor who entered the West Wing that weekend for a tour.

Chair James Comer, R-Ky., requested the briefing in a July letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Comer said in his letter that the "presence of illegal drugs in the White House" raised concerns about "the level of security maintained" there.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., also pressed Cheatle about the cocaine incident, Axios reported, and wanted to know if the Secret Service had plans to "correct any security flaws."