Mark Meadows to Newsmax: White House Cocaine Smuggler Likely on Staff

Mark Meadows, a onetime chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax that the individual who brought cocaine into the White House was likely a staff member.

Appearing Monday on “The Record with Greta Van Susteren,” Meadows explained that the entrance it was found in is used primarily by “high-ranking officials” within the administrative and security states.

“This is actually right outside the situation room, and ... there is a Secret Service agent ... within just a few feet of that through another double door,” Meadows said of the West Exec basement entryway of the West Wing.

“We hear the White House saying, ‘Well, it was visitors, tourists.’ That is highly, highly improbable,” he continued. “Most of those, when you come for a tour, you actually have somebody along with you.”

His comments arrived in the wake of reports indicating that law enforcement would probably never find the culprit who brought the cocaine in, with one source telling Politico that its location posed challenges.

“Even if there were surveillance cameras — unless you were waving it around — it may not have been caught,” an anonymous official informed the outlet. “It’s a bit of a thoroughfare. People walk by there all the time.”

Regarding whether members of the Biden family would have used the West Exec entryway, Meadows noted that Trump family members went through it when he was in the administration.

“During my time, a number of family members would have used this same door. They would actually come in and, if you’re visiting the Oval Office, it’s much quicker ... than it would be to come through the East Wing or other areas.”

But Meadows still believes it is much more probable that the perpetrator was someone from within the White House staff who deposited the substance in the early morning or late evening.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!