WSJ: US Prepares to Board Iran-Linked Ships in Global Naval Crackdown

The U.S. military is preparing to board and seize Iran-linked oil tankers and commercial vessels in international waters in the coming days, according to U.S. officials who spoke with Tbe Wall Street Journal.

U.S. forces boarding Iranian ships mark a significant expansion of its maritime pressure campaign against Tehran.

The move comes as Iran intensifies its control over the Strait of Hormuz, attacking several commercial vessels and declaring the critical waterway under “strict” supervision.

The escalation has unsettled global shipping firms, especially after conflicting signals from Iranian officials about whether the strait remains open.

Washington says the expanded operations, part of a broader campaign dubbed “Economic Fury," aim to force Iran to reopen the strait and make concessions in ongoing nuclear negotiations.

U.S. forces have already turned back 23 vessels attempting to leave Iranian ports, and officials say the new phase will target Iran-linked ships worldwide, including so-called “dark fleet” tankers used to evade sanctions.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the U.S. would pursue any vessel supporting Iran, while the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command will play a role in enforcement beyond the Middle East.

The escalation comes ahead of the expiration of a temporary ceasefire and stalled diplomatic talks.

President Donald Trump has expressed optimism that increased economic pressure could lead to a deal, though key disputes remain over Iran’s uranium stockpile and potential sanctions relief.

Both sides appear to be preparing for a possible return to conflict, with Iran maintaining missile capabilities and the U.S. keeping forces “maximally postured.”

However, U.S. officials have signaled reluctance to deploy ground troops, citing risks of escalation and domestic opposition.