Hunter Biden's Legal Team, White House, Clash on Strategy

Hunter Biden's legal team is reportedly clashing with top White House aides over strategies for handling the congressional GOP investigations and legal battles that plague President Joe Biden's son.

Axios reported that the tensions led the younger Biden in December to hire well-known lawyer Abbe Lowell as part of a more aggressive defensive strategy — leaving his father's top aides in the dark.

The decision to hire Lowell was not supported by all members of Hunter's legal team and reportedly led to his previous lawyer, Josh Levy, resigning.

Lowell recently represented Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

According to Axios, Hunter's team also has a legal defense fund in the works and is hiring ethics advisers for it, causing anxiety among high-profile Democrats and others about how the solicitation for the first son's legal expenses will be perceived.

"For this fund to work, it must be extraordinarily transparent and even restrictive by prohibiting foreign citizens and registered lobbyists from contributing," Anthony Coley, former senior adviser to Attorney General Merrick Garland, told Axios. "Without these types of guardrails, the fund will be a legitimate headache for the White House."

Lowell's hiring comes as Hunter, 53, is facing multiple investigations, including a child-support case in Arkansas, a Department of Justice probe into his taxes, and investigations by House Republicans.

In January, Lowell had a private meeting with longtime Biden lawyer Bob Bauer, special counsel Dick Sauber and Bauer's wife, White House senior adviser Anita Dunn, to discuss the new strategy for Hunter's legal troubles.

People familiar with what occurred at the meeting told Axios that White House officials and Bauer asked Lowell for improved communication from Hunter's legal team.

Once reluctant to comment on published reports or Republican attacks, Hunter's team has shifted gears and switched to publicly clapping back. Lowell's influence in Hunter's circle has grown as a result.

While the White House communications team has been guarded in its comments on Hunter, spokespeople tasked with responding to House Republican investigations have increasingly taken a more combative tone in defending Biden family members, as the GOP looks for links between Hunter Biden's business dealings and Joe Biden's policymaking.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Axios reported that no final decision has been made on whether to proceed with the legal defense fund for Hunter.