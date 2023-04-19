Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: IRS, Biden Admin Dole Out Unequal Justice

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday two issues leaving a cloud over the Biden administration are its handling of Hunter Biden's issues and the IRS's targeting of Americans.

Speaking first about Hunter Biden, Johnson told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that a new "revelation" has come to light. "There's a whistleblower. We haven't seen the allegations. He wants to share them with Senate Finance and House Ways and Means, so that we can get to the bottom of this. It doesn't surprise me at all.

"We have an FBI whistleblower saying that U.S. Attorney [David] Weiss does not have the resources to do an adequate investigation into Hunter Biden," Johnson continued. "... That shouldn't surprise anybody that the Biden administration is not enacting or engaging in equal application of justice."

Johnson went on to say, "Today in Senate Finance, we had the new IRS commissioner, Danny Werfel, before our committee. And, you know, my question ... is pretty simple: What are you going to do to make sure that $45 billion is spent in a ... nonpartisan way?"

Johnson says he asked the question because he is hearing reports of "the IRS being weaponized against Americans."

"Certainly under the Obama administration and other lawless administrations, the IRS targeting of Tea Party groups, then we obviously have the lack of any kind of accountability or prosecution of Hunter Biden because he's part of that ... elite class."

Earlier this week, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that the transactions flowing to the Bidens from foreign entities drew no suspicion from the IRS.

"And then the most recent example," Johnson added, "was when Matt Taibbi was testifying before the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Government against U.S. citizens; that very day an IRS agent shows up at his house and leaves a note saying, 'Call me in four days.'

"Now, the question I asked the commissioner is: 'Is that normal?'"

