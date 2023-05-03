Charging Decision in Hunter Biden Case Near

A charging decision is near in the Hunter Biden investigation led by U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, sources told The Washington Post.

The news comes one week after Biden's lawyers reportedly met with prosecutors to get an update on the case, although Newsmax legal analysis Alan Dershowitz said that meeting "probably" was for negotiations between Biden lawyers and prosecutors before a charging decision is made.

Biden has being investigated for four years on potential tax crimes and gun-related charges, sources told the Post.

The meeting in Washington, D.C., last week is one typical near the end of a case, and Weiss is near his conclusion on whether to bring charges, sources told the Post. Weiss was appointed in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump.

The long-running investigation reportedly has frustrated law enforcement officials, and President Joe Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland has come under scrutiny for having allegedly lied to Congress.

"I stand by my testimony, and I refer you to the U.S. attorney for the district of Delaware, who is in charge of this case and capable of making any decisions that he feels are appropriate," Garland said at a news conference on unrelated issues this week, the Post reported.

Federal agents reportedly had told the Post last year there was enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making a false statement on a gun purchase application, noting the decision to bring charges was up to DOJ prosecutors, not investigators.

Prosecutors are supposed to weigh the evidence delivered by the investigation and consider whether it will hold up in court, but prosecutorial discretion has been increasingly under scrutiny amid charges, a civil lawsuit by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, and myriad investigations into Biden's chief political opposition, Trump.

The Hunter Biden probe reportedly began in 2018, the same year Trump appointed Weiss.

The purported "lying and buying" charge Hunter Biden might be on the hook for was all but admitted in his book "Beautiful Things: A Memoir," released last May. Biden reportedly answered "no" on a federal gun application when asked the question "an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?"

But his own book potentially exposes that as a lie on a federal form under "lying and buying" law.