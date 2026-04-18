Trump Officials Push Teddy Roosevelt for Pro Football Hall of Fame

A push by the Trump administration to honor former President Theodore Roosevelt by induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is gaining attention, with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum suggesting the move could happen soon.

Speaking at an event at the National Portrait Gallery, Burgum said, "I’d say keep it a secret. Keep your fingers crossed."

"But I think we’re going to see Theodore Roosevelt inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” citing Roosevelt’s historic role in making football safer.

Burgum, who has been promoting the upcoming Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota, said discussions about the induction have involved NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

He added that the announcement could coincide with the 2026 NFL Draft on the National Mall, while the induction itself would take place at the library.

The White House linked the effort to broader sports policy goals, with spokesperson Taylor Rogers saying, “Much like President Roosevelt saved American football, President Trump is committed to saving college sports from the threats they face today.”

Roosevelt is widely credited with helping preserve football in the early 20th century by pushing for reforms amid rising concerns over injuries and deaths.

Library CEO Edward O’Keefe emphasized Roosevelt’s impact, saying, “He helped invent the forward pass. He made some of the first safety measures that continue to make the game possible today.”

The NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame have not publicly commented on the proposal.

No U.S. president has ever been inducted into the Hall, which traditionally honors players, coaches, and contributors to the professional game.