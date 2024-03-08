DOJ Fails to Turn Over Hur-Biden Transcript

The House Judiciary Committee is "evaluating next steps" after the Justice Department failed to turn over requested documents concerning special counsel Robert Hur's probe of President Joe Biden, Newsmax has learned.

Hur is scheduled to testify before the committee March 12 following complaints by Republicans that the special counsel’s decision not to charge Biden with mishandling classified documents showed a two-tiered system of justice.

Former President Donald Trump faces a criminal trial in Florida after being charged with a similar offense.

"We received a small production from DOJ but not the transcripts or audio that we need and requested," House Judiciary GOP spokesman Russell Dye told Newsmax. "Our staff has all necessary clearances to review the contents of the President’s interview, which dealt with materials found in unsecured areas like garages, closets and commercial office space. We are evaluating next steps."

Hur's report described the 81-year-old Biden's memory as "hazy," "fuzzy," "faulty," "poor," and having "significant limitations." It noted that Biden could not recall defining milestones in his own life.



Hur wrote that "[i]t would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., in a Feb. 27 letter, subpoenaed Attorney General Merrick Garland for records, including transcripts, notes, video, and audio files, related to Hur's investigation of Biden.

The Judiciary, Oversight, and the Ways and Means committees also are seeking classified documents referenced in the special counsel's report which relate to then-Vice President Biden's December 2015 phone call with the then-Ukrainian prime minister.

That phone call occurred during the timeframe when Biden called for the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, the Ukrainian energy holdings company where Hunter Biden sat on the board.

"The Justice Department has closed its investigation into classified documents, but the Oversight Committee and Judiciary Committee’s investigation continues,” Comer said. "Americans expect equal justice under the law and DOJ is allowing the Bidens to operate above it.

"Special Counsel Hur’s report outlined that classified documents Joe Biden stashed for years relate to countries where his family cashed in on the Biden brand. We owe it to the American people to provide transparency and accountability about the extent of Joe Biden retaining sensitive materials and the concerns raised about his current mental state and fitness to be President of the United States."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.