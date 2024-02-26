×
Tags: joe biden | robert hur | special council

Harvard Poll: 76% of Voters Want Biden Report Public

By    |   Monday, 26 February 2024 07:19 PM EST

According to a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, more than three quarters of voters want Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on President Joe Biden released, The Hill has reported.

While only 24% of respondents said the contents of the report should be kept private, 76% said Hur's report on Biden should be released so that voters can come to their own conclusions regarding the case.

When broken down by party affiliation, the poll found that 91% of Republicans, 73% of independents and 64% of Democrats want the report made public.

Since its release, the Hur report has become known for its candid and controversial description of Biden's cognitive abilities.

While no charges were brought against Biden in the classified documents case, the report made a point to note, "We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

The poll also revealed that 69% of respondents felt Hur's report raised valid concerns about Biden's age that should be publicly debated, as opposed to 31% who felt it was of no relevance.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll was conducted last week and had 2,022 respondents. A confidence level or margin of error was not disclosed.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 26 February 2024 07:19 PM
