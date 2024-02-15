×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: robert hur | joe biden | house | testimony

Special Counsel Hur Set to Testify Publicly on Biden Probe

By    |   Thursday, 15 February 2024 05:23 PM EST

Department of Justice special counsel Robert Hur, who decided against charging President Joe Biden after an investigation over classified documents Biden possessed, will soon testify in a public hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

Multiple media outlets reported Hur will testify March 12 following complaints by Republicans that his decision not to charge Biden showed a two-tiered system of justice because former President Donald Trump is facing federal charges over his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

On Monday, the chairs of the House Committee on Oversight and Responsibility and the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committee wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting documents that included transcribed interviews and recordings between Hur and Biden, as well as Bidens ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer.

Hur stated in his report a reason he did not recommend criminal charges against Biden was that at trial, "Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It could be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his 80s — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

The report did find Biden shared classified information with Zwonitzer, although Biden denied that during a news conference Feb. 8, the day Hur's report was released.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Department of Justice special counsel Robert Hur, who decided against charging President Joe Biden after an investigation over classified documents Biden possessed, will soon testify in a public hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee.
robert hur, joe biden, house, testimony
258
2024-23-15
Thursday, 15 February 2024 05:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved