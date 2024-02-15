Special Counsel Hur Set to Testify Publicly on Biden Probe

Department of Justice special counsel Robert Hur, who decided against charging President Joe Biden after an investigation over classified documents Biden possessed, will soon testify in a public hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

Multiple media outlets reported Hur will testify March 12 following complaints by Republicans that his decision not to charge Biden showed a two-tiered system of justice because former President Donald Trump is facing federal charges over his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

On Monday, the chairs of the House Committee on Oversight and Responsibility and the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committee wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting documents that included transcribed interviews and recordings between Hur and Biden, as well as Bidens ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer.

Hur stated in his report a reason he did not recommend criminal charges against Biden was that at trial, "Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It could be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his 80s — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

The report did find Biden shared classified information with Zwonitzer, although Biden denied that during a news conference Feb. 8, the day Hur's report was released.